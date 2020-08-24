Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief: Basra needs intelligence not operations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-24T19:58:08+0000
Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief: Basra needs intelligence not operations

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Yahya Rasool, called on Monday, the demonstrators not to contact the security forces.

Rasoul said in a TV interview, which was followed by Shafaq News agency, “Basra needs an intelligence effort to reach outlaws.”

"We do not need a major operation in Basra, but rather an intelligence effort," he said.

Rasool added that "corruption has a great impact on what is happening in Basra," adding, "We ask the demonstrators not to contact the security forces."


related

Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Date: 2020-08-21 18:47:10
Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

Date: 2020-07-27 20:22:30
Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

Armed attack on a local company in Basra

Date: 2020-08-18 14:06:35
Armed attack on a local company in Basra

Basra protests: private and emergency meeting to be hold

Date: 2020-08-22 11:36:16
Basra protests: private and emergency meeting to be hold

A new security commander in Basra

Date: 2020-08-03 12:40:00
A new security commander in Basra

Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Date: 2020-08-18 16:33:19
Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Basra protests: Four persons are arrested

Date: 2020-08-22 12:11:33
Basra protests: Four persons are arrested

Equipping a new 170-bed hospital in Basra

Date: 2020-08-06 15:39:18
Equipping a new 170-bed hospital in Basra