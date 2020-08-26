Sinjar: A new Turkish bombing kills civilians

Shafaq News / The security media confirmed, on Tuesday, that two Iraqis were killed during the bombing of a Turkish aircraft in Sinjar district in Nineveh Governorate.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, “Turkish drones violated the Iraqi airspace and targeted this evening, Tuesday, at seven o'clock, a vehicle in Brava of the Khan sour complex in the north side of Sinjar district, which led to the death of two civilians.

It added, "At the same time, a site was targeted in Bara village, in the northern district of Sinjar district, without knowing the number of causalities."