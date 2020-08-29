Shimer Sokok refused an accused of terrorism Ashaera to go back

Shafaq News / the "Shimer Sokok" Ashaera in Diyala governorate renewed today, Saturday, their rejection of the return of other Ashaera accused of supporting terrorism in the areas south of Canaan, 18 km east of Baqubah.

The director of Canaan, Mahdi al-Shammari, told Shafaq News agency that the Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Ivan Fayeq, under the direction of the Prime Minister, held a meeting in Diyala in presence of Shimer Sokok and Bani Zaid Ashaer to end and resolve disputes that prevent the return of Bani Zaid to South of Canaan.

He added that the minister called for overcoming the differences and conflicts between the two parties in order to reach true national reconciliation.

He stressed that the "Shimer Sokok" refused the return of the "Bani Zaid" because of their involvement in supporting and sheltering Al Qaeda between 2005 and 2008 that caused a heavy loss in lives and property.

The director of Canaan stated that his administration seeks real reconciliation within legal frameworks that guarantee the rights of martyrs and those affected by previous terrorist operations.

Earlier, the "Shimer Sokok" refused the return of displaced families due to their cooperation with al-Qaeda in the years before 2008, calling for tribal and legal punishment from all those involved.

Between the years 2005 and 2008, the areas south of Canaan witnessed violence, sectarian displacement, attacks and security incidents that left dozens of victims and injured among civilians.