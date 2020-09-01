Security reinforcements to prevent the residents of an Iraqi village from being displaced

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala revealed today, Tuesday, that new security measures were taken at the borders of Al-Azim sub-district with Saladin, to avoid the displacement of the residents of a village that was attacked by ISIS.

The village of Al-Hitawin, 6 km northwest of Baqubah, was subjected to an armed attack last Sunday in which 4 citizens were killed and five others were wounded.

The director of Al-Azim district, Abdul-Jabbar Ahmad Al-Obaidi, told Shafaq News agency, "Security reinforcements have been deployed at the borders of Saladin-Diyala near Al-Hitawin village, to prevent any infiltration attempt of ISIS terrorists and deal with any potential terrorist attack, to reassure the safety of citizens and avoid their displacement to other areas.

Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baquba, has always been subjected to terrorist attacks from the border area between Diyala and Saladin, which is considered the largest ISIS stronghold.