Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr returns to Iraq

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, returned, on Friday night, to Najaf, days after the expiration of the 100-day deadline that he granted to the Prime Minister to assess the work of his government.

A leader in the Sadrist movement told Shafaq News agency, “Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr arrived late, Friday, to Najaf International Airport, coming from the Lebanon, and he directed to his place of residence in the Al-Hanana area, in the center of the governorate.”

the leader stated, "Al-Sadr's return came days after the 100-day deadline, which he granted to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to evaluate his work and the work of his government, and in the coming days, there will be positions and movements for Al-Sadr and Saairun coalition, regarding the government's work, and perhaps there will be popular movements of the supporters of Al-Sadr.”

On May 11, 2020, Al-Sadr announced that Al-Kadhimi would be given 100 days to prove his government's competence in managing the situation.

Al-Sadr usually gives governments deadlines to implement reforms and services, most of which end with demonstrations of his supporters.