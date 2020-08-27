Saudi Arabia looks forward to Al-Kadhimi's upcoming visit to the Kingdom

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met today, Thursday, the Saudi Minister of foreign affairs, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and his accompanying delegation.

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's media office stated that during the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, in addition to discussing developments in the region.

According to the statement, Al-Kadhimi said, "Saudi Arabia is a true partner to Iraq. We are looking forward to building distinguished relations based on the deep legacy of the historical ties that bind the two countries together, in a way that achieves a better future", stressing, "the importance of activating the decisions of the coordination committee between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, in a way that secures the interests of the peoples of the two countries".

For his part, the Saudi Minister of foreign affairs affirmed, "The Kingdom cares for its relations with Iraq and activates the agreements concluded between the two sides, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries".

He explained that Riyadh, "is looking forward to an upcoming visit by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to Saudi Arabia".

Al-Kadhimi discussed with the Saudi delegation ways of achieving economic cooperation and a balance in oil production, in a way that reduces the economic burden on Iraq, according to the statement.

Saudi media reported earlier today that the Saudi minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, had arrived in Iraq on an official visit.

This visit comes at a time when both Baghdad and Riyadh seek to strengthen cooperation, especially in the field of energy, as Iraq is witnessing a shortage of electricity, and seeking to stop importing it from Iran because of the sanctions imposed on it by the United States of America.



