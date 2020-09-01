Iraq News

Salih: UN supports the democratic processes in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-01T11:55:35+0000
Salih: UN supports the democratic processes in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih stressed on Tuesday the importance of the role of the United Nations in Iraq to support democratic processes in the country.

The Presidency's Media Office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, received today, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jenin Hennes-Blackshart.

The statement added that Salih stressed, during the meeting, the importance of the organization’s role and its efforts in supporting the democracy in the country, especially in the current situation in which Iraq seeks to hold early elections.

For her part, Hennes-Blackshart renewed the support of the International Organization for Iraq, and its assistance in a way that achieves the aspirations and hopes of the Iraqis in various fields.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced, last August, that the sixth of next June will be scheduled for early parliamentary elections.


