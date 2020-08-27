Saairun: not to return Iraq to a dictatorial regime

Shafaq News / The Saairun coalition, led by Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed, on Thursday, the files that the Shiite political forces had discussed with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The MP for Saairun Riyad Al-Masoudi told Shafaq News agency, "The meeting of the Shiite political forces with Prime Minister held to discuss his visit to Washington, the tripartite summit in Jordan, and most importantly the file of the elections and events taking place in southern Iraq, especially in the governorates of Basra and Dhi Qar. ".

He added, "Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi said the “Shiite forces are the most involved, and this is not true,” indicating that" the government includes all the Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish forces.

He pointed out that "meeting with the Prime Minister is to reach a common vision to stabilize the political situation in the country."

Al-Masoudi pointed out, "the need of dialogue among political blocs warning of "returning a dictatorial regime in Iraq."

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attended a meeting yesterday evening at the house of the leader of the "Al-Fatih" coalition, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Amery, in the presence of a number of blocs.