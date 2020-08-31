Saairun boycotts Dijlah TV

Shafaq news/ the Saairun Alliance said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that "for not respecting the feelings of millions of Muslims by the Dijlah channel and its negative and far-reaching behavior, far from religious, social, ethical, humanitarian and professional values with the case of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, therefore the Saairun Alliance announces its boycott of this channel, and not to attend its programs. "

It added, "We hope that all Iraqi channels will respect the specificities of Iraqi society and its religious occasions, especially since we are in an exceptional circumstance that requires the national media to be a part for communication among the components of Iraqi society and to move away from any action or behavior that causes social strife, in which the consequences are negative on Iraq."

Earlier today, the head of the National Movement for Development and Reform party, owner of Dijlah TV Jamal al-Karboli, accused the "militias of darkness" of being behind the burning of the headquarter of the channel in the capital, Baghdad, on Monday.

This came after Angry Shiite protesters stormed the headquarters of the Dijlah channel, in the Jadriya district, Baghdad, after the "Dijlah Tarab" channel broadcasted songs on the day of Ashura, which they considered "an a transgression of the Husseini rituals."





Although the channel apologized for musical programs on the day of Ashura, and said, "What happened was not intended" and decided to close the channel temporarily.





The protesters broke down the contents of the building before setting it on fire and preventing civil defense teams from extinguishing it.

But later, A source told Shafaq News agency that, "Civil defense teams were allowed to enter the headquarter of the channel and start putting out the fires with the participation of 10 teams.”

The source pointed out that "the civil defense teams were able to control the fire that affected nearby homes."



