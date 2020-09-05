Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Saairun: Our MPs may not attend the parliament session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-05T09:33:25+0000
Saairun: Our MPs may not attend the parliament session

Shafaq News / The second deputy speaker, Bashir Al-Haddad, announced the agenda for today's parliamentary session, indicating that the parliament will make up the missed issues.

Al-Haddad said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that “the most important issues in the session’s agenda are the election law, the draft law amending the Federal Supreme Court and the proposed law amending the Personal Status Law No. 188 of the year 1959, in addition to presenting and discussing proposals for other laws and general issues. "

He continued, "The committees' meetings will continue by monitoring work," noting that "there are some draft laws that will be followed up."

In turn, the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, Sirwan Abdullah Sereni, announced "the completion of preparations for holding the parliament session this afternoon by placing thermal cameras at the entrances and imposing health measures on all employees and visitors."

For its part, the Saairun Alliance confirmed that the agenda of the Iraqi parliament session on Saturday is devoid of important matters.

The MP for the coalition, Riad Al-Masoudi, told Shafaq News Agency that this may lead to not attending the session and the quorum to be held.

Al-Masoudi indicated that "failure to achieve a quorum in the parliament session today may turn it into a deliberation session, and the session will be then meaningless, this session's agenda must include votes on important issues, especially with regard to holding early elections."


related

The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Date: 2020-08-24 08:13:26
The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

Date: 2020-08-26 10:57:09
Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders

Date: 2020-07-29 16:28:40
Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders

The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

Date: 2020-08-26 20:00:00
The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

Date: 2020-07-29 18:06:52
The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

More than 80 deputies ask to resume parliament sessions

Date: 2020-08-10 11:40:48
More than 80 deputies ask to resume parliament sessions

The Iraqi parliament to host the Minister of Defense

Date: 2020-09-01 10:42:29
The Iraqi parliament to host the Minister of Defense