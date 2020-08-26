Providing "Sheikh Ibrahim" with military equipment to confront ISIS

Shafaq News / Saladin Governorate announced today, Wednesday, the approval of a new security plan to confront any terrorist attacks carried out by armed groups that infiltrate from the borders north of Baghdad towards Dujail district, south of the governorate.

The Kaimakam of Dujail, Abdul Aziz Fazaa Muhammad, told Shafaq News agency, “The governor of Saladin Ammar Khalil Jaber gathered security leaders, officials and the local administration of Dujail district to discuss ways to secure the borders of Dujail with the areas north of Baghdad, indicating That “the meeting approved the reinforcement of security forces in Sheikh Ibrahim area, with control towers, night vision binoculars, snipers, thermal cameras.

Muhammad added, "The meeting came out with other security decisions, most notably" strengthening the security forces in the Sheikh Ibrahim region, the border with the outskirts of Baghdad. "

"The governor also agreed on a tactical strategy to prevent the Baghdad wall from being used to target stability in the south of the province," he added.

Dujail Kaimakam stressed the need to review the security plans and the deployment of military forces in the areas surrounding the Baghdad wall, which became a serious threat to Dujail after the "Sheikh Ibrahim" incident, which was carried out by ISIS militants.

Saladin, especially the southern parts, is witnessing terrorist attacks due to the infiltration of ISIS from other governorates and the presence of dens and outposts.