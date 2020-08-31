Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-31T15:01:54+0000
Protestors set fire in Dijlah TV channel

Shafaq News / On Monday, angry protesters stormed the headquarters of the Dijlah TV channel, owned by head of the National Movement for Development and Reform party, Jamal al-Karboli, in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and set it on fire.

A security source told Shafaq News agency said that dozens of Shiite protesters broke into the headquarters of the Dijlah channel in the Jadriya in central Baghdad, after the "Dijlah Tarab" channel broadcast a concert, the night of Ashura, which they considered a transgression of the Husseini rituals.

He added that the protesters broke down the contents of the building before setting fire to it.

The Dijlah channel had apologized for broadcasting musical programs on the day of Ashura, and said, "What happened was not intentional," and it decided to close the channel temporarily.

Later, a security source told Shafaq News agency that the Civil Defense, who tried to put the fire out the channel’s headquarters, was attacked by the protestors.

