Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Protestors in Basra demand revealing the identity of activists' killers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-21T15:25:11+0000
Protestors in Basra demand revealing the identity of activists' killers

Shafaq News / Demonstrators in Basra stormed the streets of the governorate, demanding revealing the identities of those who killed the demonstrators and the civic activists.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that tens of demonstrators gathered in Al-Bahariya Square in Basra, demanding the disclosure of the killers of the demonstrators and activists, amid tight security measures against the backdrop of calls for demonstrations launched yesterday on social media.

He added that there is fear of burning some departments in Basra, noting that unprecedented security measures were implemented to protect them.

One of the most prominent civic activist, doctor Reham Yaqoub, was assassinated on Wednesday by an assault rifle by armed men on a motorcycle in Basra.

Reham has been active in the local protest movement since 2018 and has led many women's rallies.

This is the third incident of its kind in which gunmen target a civic activist this week, after an activist was killed and four others were attacked by gunmen in two separate incidents.

The latest wave of violence began when activist Tahseen Osama was assassinated, on Friday, which led three consecutive days of protests, as security forces used live bullets on protesters who threw rocks and firebombs at the governor’s house and blocked many main roads.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dismissed the police and national security leaders in Basra on Monday, and directed opening an investigation into the violence, which calmed the protesters' anger.

related

Two Civic activists sustained injuries in an assassination attempt in Basra

Date: 2020-08-17 16:17:05
Two Civic activists sustained injuries in an assassination attempt in Basra

Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

Date: 2020-08-21 18:47:10
Basra police disperses the demonstration, injuries among security personnel

"Empty bags" threatens the lives of 7,000 cancer patients in Basra

Date: 2020-07-25 17:03:18
"Empty bags" threatens the lives of 7,000 cancer patients in Basra

Armed attack on a local company in Basra

Date: 2020-08-18 14:06:35
Armed attack on a local company in Basra

Basra protests: private and emergency meeting to be hold

Date: 2020-08-22 11:36:16
Basra protests: private and emergency meeting to be hold

Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

Date: 2020-07-27 20:22:30
Violent protests in three governorates over increased power outages

Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Date: 2020-08-18 16:33:19
Basra protesters escalate against Al-Eidani

Basra protests: Four persons are arrested

Date: 2020-08-22 12:11:33
Basra protests: Four persons are arrested