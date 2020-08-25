Protestors block Al-Muqdadiya-Khanaqin highway

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala said today, Tuesday, that a vital road linking the districts of Al-Muqdadiya and Khanaqin was reopened after it was blocked by protestors demanding improvement of basic services.

The Commissioner of Al-Muqdadiya, Hatem al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency, "Demonstrators closed Khanaqin-Al-Muqdadiya road to demand improving basic services, from which it lacks the majority administrative units, most notably water, electricity and roads".

Al-Tamimi confirmed, "the demonstrators reopened the road and ended the demonstration after Diyala governor, Muthanna Al-Tamimi, pledged to work to meet their demands in coordination with the central government and the relevant ministries", noting that, "poor services are not borne by the governorate administration alone. It is also related to the procedures of the government and the relevant ministries".

Al-Tamimi explained, "2019 budget allocated to Al-Muqdadiya and its affiliates exceeds 10 billion dinars. However, no projects were implemented due to the austerity measures imposed by the central government", adding that, "No projects were implemented in 2020 in all Iraq, not only in Al-Muqdadiya".

During the current year, Diyala has witnessed dozens of demonstrations calling for improving services amid estimates rank Diyala as the poorest governorate in terms of services due to partisan conflicts, corruption and other security implications.