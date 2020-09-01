Iraq News

Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-01T17:50:15+0000
Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence at the Nineveh Operations Command announced on Tuesday the arrest of a terrorist while trying to escape from Nineveh to Erbil.

It said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, " according to accurate intelligence, The Military Intelligence Division in the Nineveh Operations Command and the Nineveh Command Protection and Security Regiment managed to arrest one of the terrorists in the Kokajli area, Mosul, during His attempt to escape to Erbil. "

The statement clarified that " this terrorist is wanted with the provisions of Article 4 /terrorism."

