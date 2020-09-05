New security reinforcements in Khanaqin

Shafaq News / The Khanaqin Administration confirmed today, Saturday, new security reinforcements in the vicinity of the district to confront ISIS.

The Kaimakam of Khanaqin, Deler Hassan Sayah, told Shafaq News agency that the army and PMF have fortified their security points to confront any possible terrorist attacks targeting the Khanaqin countryside areas.

Sayah called for intensifying intelligence efforts and information cooperation with Al-Hashd to prevent any terrorist attacks or attempts and to end the presence of sleeper cells in all areas around Khanaqin.

The areas of the outskirts of Khanaqin, 105 km northeast of Baqubah," have been subjected to accidents and attacks with improvised explosive devices in recent months, causing civilian and security casualties, while the specialists attributed the causes of the attacks to the infiltration of terrorists fleeing from other governorates to the outskirts of Khanaqin.

In general, Khanaqin is witnessing a clear escalation in the rates of security breaches after the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces in 2017, which were deployed in the area and controlled by security, after the dispute with Baghdad.