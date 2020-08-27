Nasr coalition demands the Iraqi government to reveal the identity of the demonstrators' killers

Shafaq News / The Nasr coalition, led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, warned on Thursday the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, against hiding the identities of those who killed demonstrators.

A leader of the coalition, MP Falah al-Khafaji, told Shafaq News agency, “The current prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, must reveal the killers of the demonstrators, regardless of the cost. This file cannot be tolerated especially after a year from the crime and more than four months from establishing the government, whose priority was this file".

Al-Khafaji stated, "the failure to reveal the killers of the demonstrators in the next stage generates big problems, especially as the killing continues. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government did not reveal these killers and did not put an end to this dangerous matter, which some internal and external parties began to exploit to ignite chaos in the cities of southern Iraq".

It is noteworthy that the angry demonstrations have renewed in the cities of southern Iraq, against the backdrop of the civic activists' assassinations.

According to government figures, about 565 demonstrators and security personnel were killed during the protests, including tens of activists who were assassinated by unknown persons.

Al-Kadhimi's government has pledged to bring those involved in the killing of protestors and activists to justice. However, no arrest warrants have been issued so far.

It is noteworthy that these demonstrations constituted great political pressure, especially after hundreds of protesters were killed and thousands were injured, which prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.



