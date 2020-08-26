Iraq News

Mulla Talal: Iraqi law prohibits normalization with Israel

Date: 2020-08-26T15:30:42+0000
Shafaq News / Ahmed Mulla Talal, spokesman for the Prime Minister, confirmed, on Wednesday, that Iraqi law prohibits normalization with Israel.

This came during a press conference held after a meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, which was attended by Shafaq News Agency.

"This is an internal affair for these countries," Mulla Talal added, when asked about the recent normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

He added that Al-Kadhimi stressed during the tripartite summit the importance of the Palestinian issue, with Jerusalem as its capital.

