Macron to visit Iraq next Wednesday

Shafaq News / Iraqi government sources revealed that that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, will make his first official visit to Iraq next Wednesday, according to what was quoted by AFP.

The sources pointed out that the visit of the French President comes as an expression of support to Iraq amid the crisis it is facing.

Macron is the highest-ranking official to visit Iraq since Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kdhimi took office in May, and will last for one day only.

A source in the Iraqi government said that Macron, "will meet the Prime Minister and the Iraqi President and it is hoped that he will hold talks with active politicians".

While two other Iraqi officials have confirmed the visit, the Elysee Palace has not yet confirmed it.

According to Iraqi sources, the visit will focus on Iraqi "sovereignty", in light of Baghdad's insistence to stay away from the Washington-Tehran tensions.

This reflects France’s message that its foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, carried during his visit to Baghdad last July, that Baghdad should, "distance itself from regional tensions".

On the 27th of August, the French Minister of the Armies, Florence Parly, visited Iraq and met with officials in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to the sources, it is expected that the leaders of the Kurdistan Region will go to Baghdad to meet Macron, as the French President will not stop in Erbil.