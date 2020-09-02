Macron to support the sovereignty of Iraq

Shafaq News / French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in Beirut on Tuesday evening that he will visit Iraq on Wednesday, where he will launch, in cooperation with the United Nations, an initiative to support the sovereignty” in this country.

"I assure you that I will be in Iraq in the morning in order to launch, in cooperation with the United Nations, an initiative to support the sovereignty of this country”, Macron said during a press conference at the end of his second visit to Lebanon.

In response to a question about French jihadists arrested in Iraqi prisons, Macron declared that “those who freely choose to fight in foreign places and be convicted of committing terrorism should “be tried in this country”.

Iraqi government sources revealed to AFP on Monday that Macron will arrive in Baghdad on Wednesday for his first official visit to Iraq.

Macron will be the most senior official to visit Iraq since Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi assumed his post as prime minister in May.

Shafaq News Agency knew from private sources that the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in his short-term visit in Baghdad.