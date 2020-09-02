Iraq News

Macron to support Iraq to face its challenges

Shafaq News / French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that he is visiting Baghdad for supporting.

 In a tweet , seen by Shafaq News agency, Macron said, "I am happy to visit Baghdad for the first time. I came to support it at a time of challenges."

Macron arrived earlier, Wednesday, to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for few hours visit, where he will meet the Iraqi presidencies and the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, who is also visiting Baghdad.

 Macron is the first head of state to visit Iraq since Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was appointed prime minister in May.

 Macron said, during a press conference Tuesday evening, at the end of his second visit to Lebanon in less than a month, "I will be in Iraq in order to launch, in cooperation with the United Nations, an initiative to support the process of sovereignty" in this country.

