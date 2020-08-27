Iraq News

MP advocates a trilateral agreement plan to clear the "Line of Fire" from ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-27T17:32:43+0000
Shafaq News / Member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Harim Agha, demanded today, Thursday, activating security agreements between the federal and Peshmerga forces, as well as agreements with the international coalition to clear security in the disputed areas and the "line of fire" extending from the borders of Syria, through Khanaqin, to Iran borders.

Agha told Shafaq News agency, "the areas from which the Peshmerga withdrew in 2017 have become safe hideouts for ISIS, and there have been no effective security and intelligence campaigns to comb them", stressing the need, "to strengthen security cooperation and coordination with the international coalition forces".

He emphasized the importance of, "restoring citizens' confidence in the security services in the disputed areas, and the participation of the Peshmerga alongside the Iraqi forces in maintaining security and chasing after the remnants of ISIS".

Agha called for, "speeding up the implementation of the agreements concluded between the Peshmerga and the federal forces since the era of Haidar Al-Abadi's government, which were disrupted by the increased terrorist attacks in the disputed areas that witnessed security flaws and have not yet been addressed".

