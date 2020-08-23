MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition, led by Nuri al-Maliki, commented today, Sunday, on reports indicating that a meeting held between the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, had something to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel.

The leader of the coalition, Kata' al-Rikabi, told Shafaq News agency, "The meeting of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in Amman, has nothing to do with the issue of normalizing Iraqi-Israeli relations".

Al-Rikabi stated that, "this summit was held previously, in the presence of former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and there is coordination between the three countries to continue holding it. It has nothing to do with the issue of normalization, and everyone knows the position of the Iraqi government and people towards this file".

It is noteworthy that Al-Kadhimi spoke in an interview published by the Washington Post today, Sunday, about a European-like future for the region, with freer flows of capital and technology, and said that he intends to meet, next week in Amman, with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan to discuss this approach.

When asked about the recent normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Al-Kadhimi said, "This is an Emirati decision, and we should not interfere in it".



