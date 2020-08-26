Kurdistan region to supply Iraq with electricity

Shafaq News / The Minister of Electricity in Kurdistan Regional Government, Kamal Muhammad, announced, on Wednesday, that the ministry will supply Iraq with an average of 500 megawatts of electricity in the upcoming days, stressing that this amount of energy will not affect the processing hours in the region.

The minister said in a joint press conference held with the governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar today, that in August of last year, citizens in Kurdistan Region were being supplied at a rate ranging between 14-15 hours per day, but this year, they are provided with 20-21 hours a day, considering it a noticeable development in this field.