Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-24T19:47:25+0000
Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Monday, that the final outcome of Kirkuk attack amounted to 7 dead and wounded.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The ISIS attack on a security post of the Federal Police in the south of Daquq district in Kirkuk, is over."

He added, "The attack resulted in 4 deaths and 3 injuries of the federal police.”

A security source said earlier today, Monday, that ISIS launched an attack on a federal police military post  in the south of Daquq district, Kirkuk governorate.

related

Kurdish journalists face "grave" violations in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-03 07:06:29
Kurdish journalists face "grave" violations in Kirkuk

A fear of “Arabization” in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-03 08:45:40
A fear of “Arabization” in Kirkuk

Sit-in in Kirkuk for the 3rd day

Date: 2020-08-04 14:39:43
Sit-in in Kirkuk for the 3rd day

40 citizens besieged in a fload in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-07 16:25:08
40 citizens besieged in a fload in Kirkuk

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-09 13:21:41
Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Najm al-Din Karim: fake news for political purposes

Date: 2020-07-25 17:13:35
Najm al-Din Karim: fake news for political purposes

ISIS attack thwarted in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-11 05:23:02
ISIS attack thwarted in Kirkuk

8 Terrorists seized in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-07-30 11:26:54
8 Terrorists seized in Kirkuk