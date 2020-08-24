Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Monday, that the final outcome of Kirkuk attack amounted to 7 dead and wounded.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The ISIS attack on a security post of the Federal Police in the south of Daquq district in Kirkuk, is over."

He added, "The attack resulted in 4 deaths and 3 injuries of the federal police.”

A security source said earlier today, Monday, that ISIS launched an attack on a federal police military post in the south of Daquq district, Kirkuk governorate.