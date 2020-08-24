Kimadia provides Kirkuk with COVID-19 medicines and rapid test kits

Shafaq News / The Director-General of Kirkuk Health department announced, on Monday, that his department had been equipped with special medicines and devices to treat COVID-19 patients, indicating that among the supplies are rapid test kits.

Ziyad al-Jubouri, Director General of Kirkuk Health department, told Shafaq News agency that under the direction of the Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, and the supervision of Ali Al-Baldawi, Director General of the General Company for Marketing Medicines and Medical Supplies, Kimadia stores have equipped the Health Department with special medicines to treat COVID-19 patients.

Al-Jubouri pointed out that the staff in the pharmacy department, received medicines Fabivir tab, (Remdesivir vial and VTM, as well as quantities of Rapid test kits.