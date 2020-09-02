Kata'ib Hezbollah responds to Al-Kadhimi's advisor "Treacherous" claims

Shafaq News / Kata'ib Hezbollah accused on Wednesday an advisor of the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, of grossly insulting the position of the Marjaiya (religious reference), referring to his attempt to justify the American military forces presence in Iraq, describing this approach as "treacherous".

The political office of Katai'b Hezbollah said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The positions of the current government and its advisors are almost strangely identical to the American positions, even if they are rejected by the majority of the Iraqi people and their Marjaiya".

He added, "Perhaps the most important issue the government is trying to procrastinate is the illegal presence of the American forces, on which a decision of the Council of Representatives obligates the government to remove it from Iraq", noting that, "Millions' march took place demanding its implementation, expressing a popular will consistent with the demands of Al-Marjaiya Which has always emphasized preserving the sovereignty of Iraq and rejecting any interference in its internal affairs".

"Al-Kadhimi's advisor disrespectful claim that Al-Marjaiya supports the presence of Occupation forces and his disregard for the decision of the council of Representatives, the demands of millions of Iraqi people, is an alignment and congruence with the American positions, a grave offense to Marjaiya and the dignity of our people and a miserable attempt to grant the American occupier a pretext and justification to keep his military forces in Iraq".

The statement stressed, "We categorically reject this treacherous approach. We demand the council of Representatives and the political forces to confront these dangerous deviations, which indicate that Al-Kadhimi and his advisors are working to mortgage the sovereignty of Iraq, it's future and its political decision to the American will, as a prelude to involve Iraq in the policy of axes far from its interests and the aspirations of its people. This is an introduction to involve Iraq in suspicious deals imposed on it".

Hashem Dawood, an advisor to the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said in a press conference earlier that Marjiya in Najaf supports the American and international forces remaining in Iraq and that the Iraqi parliament’s decision to expel the Americans is "illegal".