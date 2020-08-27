Kata'ib Hezbollah: KSA must apologize and compensate the Iraqis for its crimes

Shafaq News / Kata'ib Hezbollah accused on Thursday Saudi Arabia of escalating the sectarian war in Iraq and condemned extending outreaches with it.

A statement by the brigades stated, "The current government has pursued vague policies in its relations with foreign powers that have raised big question marks, especially that some of these parties had negative attitudes towards Iraq and its political system while others had a sabotage and conspiratorial role and support terrorist groups".

He added, "The Iraqi government and all political forces should have set initial standards for dealing with foreign countries and parties on the basis of their positions on this conspiracy and not to open up to any country that had a negative role".

The brigades refused to establish "normal relations" with Saudi Arabia, which it described as the "kingdom of evil", openness to it and receiving its officials without being held accountable for the genocide crimes committed against our people and our country, sending thousands of suicide bombers in our cities and markets, as well as supporting Al Qaeda and ISIS gangs and the sectarian incitement campaigns that were issued by its Wahhabi religious official establishments and its symbols.

The statement continues, "We denounce the visit of those whose hands are stained with the blood of our people. Therefore, we accuse Al-Kadhimi and some political forces of submission to the American dictations, forfeiting the rights of the Iraqi people and underestimating the blood of the martyrs, the injured and affected by the crimes of Saudi Arabia and its gangs. We categorically reject any openness to this country that does not take into account apologizing for its crimes against Iraq, repudiating the fatwas of sectarian incitement issued by its religious institution, and compensating Iraq and the families of the martyrs and the injured for what was caused by the terrorist groups that it supported and financed".

The statement of the brigades coincides with the visit of Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Minister, to Baghdad where he met with government officials led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.