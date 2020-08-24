KDP supports the single electoral district option

Shafaq News / An MP of Kurdistan Democratic Party in Nineveh confirmed today, Monday, that a political agreement will determine how the electoral districts will be divided.

Bashar al-Kiki told Shafaq News agency, " Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) supports making Iraq a single electoral district, and in case this is not possible, then multiple constituencies will be adopted to make sure the votes of the citizens go to their representatives in the next parliament".

Al-Kiki pointed out that, "the discussions of the election law and deliberations have not been resolved so far, and that the parliament session scheduled for next September 5 will be held to complete the discussion of the election law", indicating that, "the law needs extensive discussions and a political agreement to reach formulas that guarantee the citizens' electoral rights".

The Iraqi Council of Representatives had passed a part of the new election law last year, under unprecedented pressure from popular protests.

However, the differences prevented the completion of the law's approval, as the disagreements center around the adoption of multiple districts in each governorate, as well as the method of voting (directly or through lists).

Article 15 of the new election law draft stipulates that, "electoral districts are to be divided based on one electoral district for each province in the governorate".

While Article 49 of the Iraqi constitution stipulates that, "the council of Representatives consists of several members at the rate of one seat for every 100,000 Iraqi citizens".