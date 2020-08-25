Jordan supports Iraq against "Interference attempts"

Shafaq News / Jordan's King, Abdullah II, announced on Tuesday his country's support for Iraq in confronting attempts to interfere in its affairs.

King Abdullah II said in the opening speech of the tripartite meeting, "Jordan stands with Iraq in confronting all attempts to interfere in its internal affairs".

He added, "Jordan stands with Iraq in enhancing its security and stability and preserving its territorial integrity and political independence".

Al-Kadhimi had arrived earlier today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to participate in the tripartite summit that assembles the Iraqi, Egyptian and Jordanian sides. The summit will be devoted to discussing cooperation and developing economic relations, as well as ways to enhance coordination on the investment and commercial levels.

A tripartite meeting is being held in the Jordanian capital Amman, which included the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Jordanian King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, and the President of the Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, prior to the holding of the Egyptian-Iraqi-Jordanian tripartite summit.

The meeting discussed several issues and files of common interest and strengthening the cooperation between Baghdad, Amman and Cairo, at various levels and fields, according to a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's media office.