Jordan: A joint statement of the tripartite summit

Shafaq News / A tripartite summit was held today, Tuesday, in the Jordanian capital, Amman, among Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and King Abdullah II of the Kingdom of Jordan.

At the conclusion of the tripartite summit, a joint statement stated, "The summit came to reinforce the effective partnership among Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, and to seek to activate coordination, cooperation and strategic integration between the three brotherly countries on the economic, developmental, political, security, cultural and other levels."

The statement added, "The leaders reviewed the results of the ministerial and technical sectorial meetings based on the outcomes of the second leaders' summit that was held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on the twenty-second of September of 2019.”

The leaders stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation, especially economic, such as energy projects and the common economic zone, and benefiting from national capabilities and seeking to integrate resources, especially in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders directed the concerned ministers to focus on the health and medical sectors, education, energy, trade and investment promotion.

The summit also discussed ways to “develop the tripartite mechanism, including the establishment of an executive secretariat, whose headquarter would be rotating annually in one of the three countries, provided that it would be based for a year from the date of this meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

he leaders directed to hold a business forum on the sidelines of the first upcoming meeting of the trade and industry ministers of the three countries.

The leaders also reviewed regional and international developments, and efforts to resolve regional crises and enhance peace and security.

On the Palestinian issue, the leaders emphasized the centrality of the issue, and stressed the need to activate efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to an independent and sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The leaders emphasized that resolving the conflict on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative is the only way to achieve peace in the region.

They stressed the need for Israel to stop annexing any Palestinian territories and to change the existing historical and legal status in Jerusalem especially its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The leaders stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reach political solutions to the crises in the region, especially the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen, in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the approved references, in a manner that preserves the unity and independence of these countries and prevents foreign interventions aimed at destabilizing national security.

The leaders also discussed developments in the issue of the Renaissance Dam (Sad Al-Nahda), and emphasized that the water security of the Arab Republic of Egypt is an integral part of Arab national security, and the need to reach a fair and balanced agreement on the basis of international law that preserves the water rights and interests of Egypt and Sudan.

The leaders reiterated their affirmation of standing by the Republic of Iraq in protecting its sovereignty, security and stability, and its efforts to to consolidate the great victory over terrorism.

The leaders discussed the current Arab situation, its interaction with its regional environment, and the real challenges that the Arab system suffers from, which is necessary to strengthen Arab national security and stop foreign interference in Arab internal affairs.