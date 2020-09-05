Joint operations command arrests 10 wanted

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced the results of the military operation that was launched at dawn today, Saturday,stressing that any attempt to disrupt security will not be tolerated.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Operations Command said, "The Basra Operations started at dawn today a search operation in different areas in the governorate to enhance security and stability, arresting wanted persons and disarming unauthorized weapons, on the northern and southern axes."

It continued, "The operation resulted in the arrest of 10 wanted persons having C4, TNT, narcotic substances, BKC, Kalashnikov and other equipment and weapons."

The joint operations confirmed that "the security forces will not tolerate any attempt to breach security and will deal firmly with that."