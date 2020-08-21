Iraq News

Joint Statement of Trump and Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-08-21T06:18:39+0000
Shafaq news/ The Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister issued a joint statement with US President Donald Trump, at the conclusion of talks at the White House. 

The strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq is based on a mutual desire for security and prosperity.

Together, the United States-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and the Iraqi Security Forces destroyed the ISIS physical caliphate, and we continue to work in close coordination to ensure that ISIS is rendered incapable of posing a threat to Iraq and every other nation. We reaffirm our commitment to long-term security cooperation to build Iraq’s military capability and address threats to our shared interests.


Our security collaboration strengthens the foundation of our efforts to expand economic, humanitarian, political, and cultural cooperation. The COVID-19 pandemic further underscores the importance of working together to build a prosperous and stable Iraq that provides jobs and services to the Iraqi people and serves as a stabilizing force for the Middle East.


