Iraqi soldier killed and other wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-03T15:24:11+0000
Iraqi soldier killed and other wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a member from the Iraqi army was killed and another was wounded in an attack by ISIS militants in Saladin Governorate today, Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants attacked the headquarters of the army forces in Bir Ahmed area in Tuz Khurmatu district, east of Saladin Governorate.

The source added that one soldier was killed and another was wounded in the attack, while the terrorists fled.

ISIS attacks against civilian and military targets have become more frequent since the beginning of this year. This poses a new challenge for the Iraqi government, which is struggling to contain COVID-19 pandemic and the financial crisis.


