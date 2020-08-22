Iraqi parties are demolished with bulldozers

On Saturday, angry protesters in southern Iraq demolished the headquarters of political parties and factions in Dhi Qar.





A local source told Shafaq News agency, "Dozens of angry demonstrators demolished the headquarters of Al-Hikma, Asa'ib Ahl Al Haq, Al-Dawa, the Communist Party and Badr with bulldozers."





It is noteworthy that the angry demonstrations have returned again in the cities of southern Iraq after a series of assassinations of prominent in Basra and Dhi Qar by unknown,.

Since November 2019, the regions of central Iraq have witnessed massive demonstrations against the deterioration of living conditions, the high unemployment rate, and administrative corruption.