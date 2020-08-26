Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, asked his cabinet ministers to meet with their counterparts in Egypt and Jordan, to enhance inter-cooperation.

Al-Kadhimi said during the cabinet session, according to a statement issued by his office, that Keeping Iraq away from "the policy of axes" is the approach that the current government is following, adding that balance, moderation and strengthening cooperation, especially in the economic field, to ensure the interest of Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi pointed out, "The ministers should meet with their counterparts in Egypt and Jordan, to strengthen inter-cooperation", explaining that, "the challenges are many. We must succeed. We need to take the opportunity to move the country on the right path".

The tripartite summit between Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi concluded in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Tuesday. The final statement of the summit emphasized supporting Iraq in protecting its sovereignty, security and stability.

The Iraqi PM also affirmed Iraq's commitment to a strategic vision that supports the stability of the region.