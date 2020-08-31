Iraqi authorities issue an arrest warrant against the owner of the Dijlah channel

Shafaq News / Al-Rusafa Investigation Court in the capital Baghdad announced on Monday, that an arrest warrant had been issued against the owner of the Dijlah satellite television channel, after it broadcasted singing programs on the day of Ashura.

In a statement, the court said, "Based on a complaint filed by several lawyers with Al-Rusafa Investigation Court regarding deliberately insulting the rituals of one of the religious communities in Iraq, and according to the Article (372/1) of the Penal Code, the court decided to issue an arrest warrant against the owner of the Dijlah satellite television channel, Jamal Karbouli".

The statement added, "The court also decided to notify the Media and Communications Commission to take the legal and administrative measures within the authority's jurisdiction over the channel".

the channel had apologized for broadcasting its "Dijla Tarab" music programs on the day of Ashura, and said, "What happened was not intended", and decided to close the channel temporarily.

It is noteworthy that Dijlah channel is owned by the head of Al-Hal party, Jamal Karbouli.