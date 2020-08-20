Iraqi authorities disclose the details of Dujail terrorist attack

Shafaq News / The commissioner of Dujail district, south of Saladin, Abdel Aziz Fazaa, disclosed, on Thursday, the details of the terrorist attack that targeted a religious shrine on the outskirts of the district.

Fazaa told Shafaq News agency, "ISIS terrorists targeted, at dawn today, the shrine of Ibrahim bin Malik Al-Ashtar, as they detonated an explosive device on the road leading to the shrine, and opened fire on citizens and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi members, before violent clashes occurred between the two sides".

He noted that, "the source of the attack is the areas adjacent to Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, which contains many ISIS strongholds.

A security source had previously reported to Shafaq News agency that an armed terrorist attack targeted a religious shrine in Dujail district, south of Saladin governorate, in which 6 members of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi were killed, and 12 others were wounded.