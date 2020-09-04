Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraqi aircrafts strike ISIS in Khanaqin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-04T07:42:02+0000
Iraqi aircrafts strike ISIS in Khanaqin

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala said today, Friday, that the aircrafts carried out massive strikes targeting ISIS hideouts in the areas north of Jalawla and the vicinity of Khanaqin district.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The air strikes were launched after the commander of the land forces, Major General Qassem Al-Mohammadi’s check-up visit to the areas north of Jalawla and the outskirts of Khanaqin district.

He added that the strikes had destroyed suspected hiding places and launchers for ISIS, without confirming the size of the losses.

It is noteworthy that North of Jalawla areas have been witnessing security problems for more than two years, after ISIS infiltration fleeing from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and agricultural fields.

While the withdrawal of the Peshmerga from Khanaqin and its surroundings in 2017 caused a vast security vacuum, an escalation of attacks and an unprecedented decline in the security situation.

 Security statistics confirmed the 84 villages in the vicinity of Khanaqin turned into non controlled areas due to the infiltration and movement of terrorist members coming from Hemrin hills, Kirkuk and Salah al-Din.


related

Within a week, ISIS step up and launch two attacks in western Iraq

Date: 2020-02-04 11:32:47
Within a week, ISIS step up and launch two attacks in western Iraq

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03
ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

UN identifies 160 ISIS involved in killing Yezidis in Iraq

Date: 2019-11-27 08:19:11
UN identifies 160 ISIS involved in killing Yezidis in Iraq

One Al-Hashd member is killed in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-08-13 08:36:44
One Al-Hashd member is killed in an ISIS attack

Popular crowd and army aviation kill 5 ISIS elements southeast of Tikrit

Date: 2019-09-05 10:52:22
Popular crowd and army aviation kill 5 ISIS elements southeast of Tikrit

Iraq denies rumors about successor of Al-Baghdadi

Date: 2020-06-09 21:01:27
Iraq denies rumors about successor of Al-Baghdadi

The Iraqi president urges to use the anniversary of victory over ISIS to form a new government

Date: 2019-12-10 13:23:59
The Iraqi president urges to use the anniversary of victory over ISIS to form a new government

Artillery shelling kills 10 ISIS elements in Salahuddin

Date: 2020-05-18 21:12:52
Artillery shelling kills 10 ISIS elements in Salahuddin