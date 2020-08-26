Iraq News

Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

Date: 2020-08-26T10:57:09+0000
Shafaq News / The Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament confirmed today, Wednesday, that approving The compulsory military service law is not possible at present.

Member of the committee, Ali Al-Ghanmi, told Shafaq News agency, "approving this law needs technical and administrative aspects; camps and new units must be built, just as the law needs to provide huge sums of money to pay salaries to every young man who joins this service, and that is why we believe that the law cannot be approved at present".

Al-Ghanimi stated that, "laws that require financing cannot be approved by the parliament except after the approval of the Iraqi government, and this applies to the compulsory military service law. The parliament cannot approve this law before it is approved by the government".

The Parliamentary Legal Committee stated, at an earlier time, that it did not discuss the compulsory military service law, explaining that the government had not yet sent the law to Parliament.

In the past two days, reports have been published on social media about approving the compulsory military service law soon by the Iraqi parliament.

The Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi Council of Representatives had previously announced that the compulsory military service law was ready for approval by the Parliament, and emphasized its importance at this time,  indicating that its approval requires "political will and consensus".

