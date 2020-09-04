Iraqi Minister of Finance to visit Iran soon

Shafaq News / The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, announced on Friday that the Iraqi Finance Minister, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, will visit Tehran.

The official Iranian News Agency "IRNA" said that Masjedi met today with the Iraqi Finance Minister and discussed with him the results of the recent visit of PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Tehran and the bilateral agreements resulting from the visit.

The statement added that Masjedi stressed the necessity of finalizing those agreements and moving forward to bring it into effect.











