Iraqi MOH: Ashura gatherings exacerbate the COVID-19 crisis

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment warned on Friday of "losing control" over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, if the number of cases increased, noting that the large gatherings in Ashura exacerbated the crisis.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that it constantly stressed, through all audio and visual channels, "the need to take preventive measures by wearing masks, social distancing and avoid gatherings".

The statement added, "the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country was registered today, due to the failure of most citizens in adhering to the preventive measures. This also happened after Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as Iraq witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases and fatalities".

The ministry pointed out, "citizens adhered to the preventive measures in most of Ashura gatherings, but many large others in different places (streets, markets, restaurants, etc.) did not respect them".

"These gatherings caused this increase. The number will continue to rise in the upcoming days, and we fear that health institutions will lose control", the statement added.

The ministry called on the citizens to, " adhere to the preventive measures, wear masks, respect social distancing and sterilizing hands".

Earlier on Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 5036 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest daily case count ever registered since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

The total number of cases in Iraq reached 25275, 7359 of them passed away, while 191368 achieved full recovery.

The case count began to rise in Iraq about 4 months ago, when the authorities eased the imposed preventive measures, while concerns over failure of the healthcare system rose.







