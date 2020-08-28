Iraq will witness elevated temperature levels starting from tomorrow

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Meteorological organization and Seismology expected on Friday that temperatures will rise significantly in the country starting from tomorrow, Saturday.

The director of the weather forecast department, Mr. Haider Habib, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "It is expected that the country will witness a remarkable temperature rise as the impact seasonal thermal depression impact increases".

He added, "It is expected that the seasonal depression effect will continue for a week and it will involve all the country".



