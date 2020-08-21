Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraq uses industrial radiography to detect pollution

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-21T06:16:24+0000
Iraq uses industrial radiography to detect pollution

Shafaq News / Diyala governorate launched on Thursday a radiography scan in 5 administrative units to monitor and treat any pollution in the governorate, while a plan to transfer more than 1000 industrial workshops outside Baqubah Governorate will be applied. 

Diyala Environment department director, Abdullah Hadi Al-Shammari told Shafaq News Agency that the staffs of his department have scanned Governmental and health institutions and sites that sell used iron and scrap iron to monitor and treat any potential radioactive contamination.

In the same context, Kaimakam of Baqubah, Abdullah Ahmad Al-Hayali, announced a plan to transfer more than 1000 industrial factories outside the city, 15 km away in industrial complexes due to the pollutants that they leave in residential areas.

Al-Hayali explained to Shafaq News agency that the governorate formed a committee of several departments to create an integrated industrial zone in western Baqubah to establish industrial units and allocate areas to construct of industrial shops and plants by the municipality department.


related

A politician contracted Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-28 15:32:19
A politician contracted Covid-19

Iraq receives 16+ tons of medical equipment from Qatar and Jordan

Date: 2020-07-24 05:35:58
Iraq receives 16+ tons of medical equipment from Qatar and Jordan

Earthquake hits south Iraq

Date: 2019-07-08 10:50:32
Earthquake hits south Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to deliver to Mandali border crossing to Diyala operations

Date: 2020-07-27 07:26:49
Al-Kadhimi to deliver to Mandali border crossing to Diyala operations

Erdogan declares imminent reopening of two consulates in Iraq: security and stability is important to us

Date: 2019-08-06 13:49:30
Erdogan declares imminent reopening of two consulates in Iraq: security and stability is important to us

"Arar" border crossing to be opened soon

Date: 2020-08-10 15:26:26
"Arar" border crossing to be opened soon

The Iraqi government responds to the "Compulsory Military Service" news

Date: 2020-08-17 16:28:11
The Iraqi government responds to the "Compulsory Military Service" news

Al-Amiri proposes a new date for the early elections

Date: 2020-08-02 11:22:20
Al-Amiri proposes a new date for the early elections