Iraq to reopen mosques on September 20

Shafaq News / The head of the Sunni Endowment Diwan, Saad Kambash, announced, on Monday, that mosques will be opened to worshipers on the twentieth of September.

A statement issued by the endowment received by Shafaq News agency said, "a meeting was held between the head of the Diwan and the directors of endowments in the governorates of Iraq, after the Presidency of the Court submitted a request to the National Health and Safety Organization to reopen the mosques".

The statement added that during the meeting, the decision of reopening the mosques next month was made by plurality vote.

The Sunni Endowment Diwan had closed mosques due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The federal government eased restrictions despite the increasing number of cases.