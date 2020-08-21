Iraq to establish 4 joint coordination centers with Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced that the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi approved the proposition of establishing 4 joint coordination centers with Kurdistan Region in the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Deputy Commander of the command, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, said in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Defense, "I obtained the approval of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to open four joint coordination centers with the Kurdistan Region".

He also requested the nomination of an officer with the rank of brigadier-colonel to manage the center.