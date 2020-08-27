Iraq requests French support to protect its sovereignty

Shafaq News / the Iraqi President, Barham Salih asked the French Minister of Armies to support Iraq's efforts to protect its sovereignty and stop the military violations on its territories.

A statement by the Presidency received by Shafaq News agency said, "The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, received, today, Thursday, the Minister of the French Armies, Florence Parly and her accompanying delegation, and stressed the necessity of concerted international efforts to continue the war on terrorism, and to enhance cooperation and coordination to combat extremism.”

Saleh pointed out, "the importance of joint action with the European Union to consolidate stability in the region and spare it from further crises and tension, as well as appreciating France's role in the international coalition."

The President stressed "the need to support Iraq's efforts to protect its sovereignty, security and stability and not to interfere in internal affairs, stressing the importance of stopping Turkish military violations on Iraqi territory, which are a violation of the country's sovereignty and a violation of international laws and conventions and good neighborly relations."

In turn, the French minister renewed her country's support for the stability of Iraq and the protection of its sovereignty, France's standing by it to prevent violations on its territory, and its readiness to provide support to the Iraqi security forces, in training and equipping.

In the meeting, they discussed developing relations between the two friendly countries and cooperation in all fields, especially security cooperation and building Iraqi military capabilities, in addition to reviewing the latest developments regionally and internationally.