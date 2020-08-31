Iraq and NATO are discussing a long-term cooperation plan

Shafaq News / The Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General, Abd al-Amir Rashid Yarallah, discussed with NATO, on Monday, a long-term cooperation plan between the two sides.

A statement by the Ministry of Defense, received by Shafaq Newsagency stated that, “Yarallah participated in a television interview with the political advisor of NATO and a number of officers of the NATO and talked about his meeting with the commander of NATO in Iraq, Major General Jennie Carignan , in the presence of his assistant, the deputy commander and a number of Staff officers."

He explained that "the meeting ended with a deal on several issues that are in the interest of the military establishment, as the two sides stressed the necessity of bilateral cooperation in order to develop the the military establishment."

During the meeting, the Chief of Staff emphasized, according to the statement, two main points, training and institutional reform through setting up a long-term plan and in several stages in cooperation with NATO.

For his part, the political advisor and the officers of the NATO supreme headquarters affirmed the commitment of NATO to support Iraq by providing advice and a future vision for expanding the mission's work in Iraq and in consultation with the defense ministers of the NATO.

The political advisor added, according to the statement, "The mission in Iraq is a non-combat force whose aim is to provide advice and help in setting up institutional reform plans, and it continues to support training institutions."

He pointed out that "NATO is aware of all the needs and requirements of the military institution by communicating with the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, which in turn communicates with all security leaders in Iraq."



