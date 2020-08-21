Iraq: Sixteen countries condemn the violence against activists

Shafaq News / On Friday, 16 countries and the European Union mission in Iraq expressed their "deep" concern about the recent escalation of violence against civil society activists.

The countries are: Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, in addition to the European Union mission accredited to Iraq.

In a statement viewed by Shafaq News agency, those countries and the EU mission condemned "in particular the assassinations that targeted activists in Basra and Baghdad in light of threats and intimidation."

"The practice of civic activity is the cornerstone of the government, and it must be protected," the statement said.

Those countries and the mission said, "We urge all leaders of Iraq to join with us in condemning these acts of violence, and we call on to take the necessary steps to ensure that those responsible are punished to the maximum extent permitted by law."

The statement emphasized the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa‘s pledge to "end impunity of such crimes, adding, “we reiterate our support for his desire to extend the official authority including the on the outlaw armed groups.”



