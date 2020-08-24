Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraq: A third ISIS attack within few hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-24T20:45:33+0000
Iraq: A third ISIS attack within few hours

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala said today, Monday, that ISIS attacked a village north of Qarah Tabbah district, 115 km northeast of Baqubah, and kidnapped 3 people and wounded one.

The director of Qarah Tabah district, Wasfi Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that ISIS militants in cars attacked the Safsafa village, 12 km north of Qarah Tabbah district, and kidnapped three fishermen and wounded another one, and then they fled to unknown destination.”

He explained that the incident was 3 km away from the nearest army point that pursued the attackers to liberate the kidnapped soldiers.

Qarah Tabbah district is located 112 km northeast of Baqubah and includes 66 villages. It is one of the areas covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution. It is inhabited by a mixture of Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen.

On Monday evening, ISIS members launched two Iraqi army outposts in Diyala and Kirkuk, killing and wounding soldiers.

related

Samarra foils ISIS incursion from the western neighbor

Date: 2020-05-18 13:46:21
Samarra foils ISIS incursion from the western neighbor

Asayish warns: Danger surrounds Kirkuk, present forces unable to protect it

Date: 2020-05-07 21:22:01
Asayish warns: Danger surrounds Kirkuk, present forces unable to protect it

ISIS Armed attack wounds police officers in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-24 19:14:40
ISIS Armed attack wounds police officers in Kirkuk

Military operation launched towards the "Emirate of Evil" in Iraq

Date: 2020-04-27 13:47:36
Military operation launched towards the "Emirate of Evil" in Iraq

Air strikes destroy ISIS targets between Nineveh and Salahuddin

Date: 2020-05-14 11:21:57
Air strikes destroy ISIS targets between Nineveh and Salahuddin

Two ISIS elements killed in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-04 15:51:01
Two ISIS elements killed in Iraq

Iraqi security elements injured in an explosion during operations against ISIS

Date: 2020-04-22 12:23:54
Iraqi security elements injured in an explosion during operations against ISIS

8 wounded by ISIS projectile northern Mosul

Date: 2020-02-12 13:28:34
8 wounded by ISIS projectile northern Mosul