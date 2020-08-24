Iraq: A third ISIS attack within few hours

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala said today, Monday, that ISIS attacked a village north of Qarah Tabbah district, 115 km northeast of Baqubah, and kidnapped 3 people and wounded one.

The director of Qarah Tabah district, Wasfi Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that ISIS militants in cars attacked the Safsafa village, 12 km north of Qarah Tabbah district, and kidnapped three fishermen and wounded another one, and then they fled to unknown destination.”

He explained that the incident was 3 km away from the nearest army point that pursued the attackers to liberate the kidnapped soldiers.

Qarah Tabbah district is located 112 km northeast of Baqubah and includes 66 villages. It is one of the areas covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution. It is inhabited by a mixture of Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen.

On Monday evening, ISIS members launched two Iraqi army outposts in Diyala and Kirkuk, killing and wounding soldiers.